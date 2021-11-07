MLB Astros makes offer Carlos Correa free agency contract

On the afternoon of this Saturday, November 6, it was announced that Houston Astros reportedly made a multi-million dollar new contract offer to Carlos Correa. Texans are doing their best to keep their star shortstop heading into the 2022 MLB Season and are now looking for a new signing from the free agency.
Journalist Mark Berman reported in the last hours that the Houston Astros made a new attempt to keep Carlos Correa in their ranks and has offered him a new contract for $ 160 million dollars for five years.
This means that if he accepted it, the shortstop would go on to win an amount of $ 32 million in green tickets per MLB season that he plays in what has been his home for seven seasons.
The Puerto Rican became a free agent at the end of the World Series that they played against the Atlanta Braves and everything seemed to indicate that he would change organization because Houston would not have made an offer of his interest.
At the moment it is not known if Carlos Correa will accept the recent offer from the Houston Astros, but in recent days he declared that he is not closed to hearing a proposal from them or from teams “where they value it.”
adda lavalle
