Match summary Valencia 3-3 Atletico de Madrid; blame Herrera

Last Wednesday, Hector Herrera was criticized for a failure in front of the goal before Liverpool on the Champions League and this Sunday in The league when measured at Valencia, Diego Simeone He sent him to the bench and although he only sent him to the court with three minutes remaining in regulation time, it was enough for the Mexican to be “busted” again.

And is that Atlético de Madrid He was winning 3-1 when he entered 87 ‘ Herrera by Luis Suárez, but that time he played was enough for the mattress fans to ask for his departure, since he had key errors in defense so that the game was incredibly It will culminate with a 3-3 tie.

The game looked calm for Atlético, Suárez made the 35 ‘1-0 with a cross shot that hit the post and then entered the goal, and although at 50 ‘the actions were equaled by an own goal from Stefan Savic, who was rebounded by the ball, Madrid dominated without problem.

It was so at 58 ‘Griezmann made it 2-1, Suárez opened a gap for him and the French arrived until the frontal to do so much of the advantage; after 62 ‘, Sime Vrsaljko took advantage of a ball that Suarez gave him for the 3-1 that seemed definitive.

Simeone gave the Mexican the opportunity at 87 ‘, there was little time left and they had a good advantage; however, the nightmare came in added time.

At 93 ‘, Kondogbia lost the ball, Gayá centered from the left and appeared Hugo Duro in the area to send it to the first touch to the back of the net with the 3-2.

Finally, at 97 ‘Herrera’s mark did not appear when a foul was charged on the left side, the center came to the area and again Duro appeared with a double, finishing with a header for 3-3.

Atlético missed the opportunity to climb positions, reaching only 23 points; Valencia has 17.