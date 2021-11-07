Giroud on Benzema’s return to the French National Team: “It created a tactical imbalance”

The front Olivier Giroud, assured for the media ‘L’Équipe’ that the return of Karim Benzema with the France selection It “created an imbalance” in the way the Gauls played.

“I have nothing against Karim, but his return to the national team created a tactical imbalance and in our way of playing. It was something evident in some games, which luckily could be fixed quickly, as could be seen in the Nations League. However, it took time. ”

Benzema stopped being summoned with France for almost six years after the case ‘Valbuena‘. He was called last summer to contest the Eurocup in which The Bleus they were out of the tournament in Eighth Final after falling before Switzerland in penalties.

“Karim revolutionized our way of playing, which was clear in recent years, especially in his playing methods. attack. And the change could not happen overnight, less in a tournament as important as the EurocupGiroud said.

Despite the fact that the Milan highlighted not having anything against the ‘Cat’, he confessed that he would have liked the helmsman Didier deschamps would have warned about the return of goal scorer of the Real Madrid.

“I found out when the selector announced it. It was the will of Deschamps. I understand it, but I would have liked to would warn before ”, he sentenced.

