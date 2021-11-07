Celta vs Barcelona: Bad news for Barcelona: Ansu Fati is injured again!

Mwings news in Barcelona, Ansu Fati was injured again, in a match against Celta de Vigo that they won 3-0, but ended giving 3-3 in LaLiga.

Barcelona played the best 45 minutes of the season in Balaídos and went to rest with a 0-3 score. Nevertheless, the bad news was starred by Ansu Fati. The striker, who had scored an extraordinary goal in the first minutes of the game, had to retire injured before the break. In a long sprint in search of the ball, he suffered a hamstring injury of the left leg.

Ansu is out of luck with the injury issue. He reappeared this season after standing for almost a year with a meniscus injury in his left knee. Came back this season but had to stop again after the Classic dispute. Alaba fell to his right knee and had to retire before the end of the match.

Ansu missed the following matches against him Rayo Vallecano and Alavés. He returned to Dynamo Kiev where he was the main protagonist when he scored the winning goal. Somewhat very important. And this Saturday after performing an extraordinary first part he was injured again.

We will have to see the period of absence, but it is clear that he will not be able to go with the national team for the next two games against Greece and Sweden, which are vital for the qualification for the World Cup. The objective will be that he is in full condition to face the Benfica in a real final with a view to entering the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Eric, with discomfort in the soleus



He was not the only one injured. At halftime, Eric García also had to retire due to some discomfort at the soleus of the right leg, according to the club’s medical statement. And in the second half, Nico also had to leave the pitch due to muscle discomfort.

Photo: Reuters

