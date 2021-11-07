Carlos Vela, open to renew with LAFC, although he clarifies what it depends on

Carlos candle does not extinguish the hope to continue playing for him LAFC in 2022, and although his contract ends in December, the Mexican left the door open for a possible renovation.

The forward said happy in his current club although he clarified that both parties must agree to sign this extension.

“TI have a lot of affection for the club, the fans, everyone, but it is not just my decision, I think that in football both parties have to agree on wanting to continue, on wanting to reach an agreement of how will the conditions be and, if we are all happy, we will continue, if not, each one will go their own way and we will wish each other the best, that simple, “he said at a press conference.

#LAFC I asked Carlos Vela if he feels ready to @ play for 90 minutes

-First two games were a test for his physical condition

-Gamr 1 (vs # Sounders) tested contact in the field

-Game 2 (vs #VWFC ) he felt more confident tot dribble players ????: LAFC@AreaSportsNet pic.twitter.com/2AYVCyTy4t – Josue Lopez (@josuelopez_mls) November 5, 2021

The one from Cancun arrived in 2018 at the then new MLS franchise and has done great things, and won the Californian fans.

“Here I felt like at home, the affection that the club has shown me, the fans above all have been very good, the two of us have had a great time together and every game that I am at the Banc I enjoy, it is a party for the club, for me, for everyone and it’s very nice, I have many beautiful memories with the club and the fans and later it will be seen if we continue or what, it is not only my question”, Carlos Vela mentioned.

In these 3 seasons, Vela has lived through everything, minus the title with the LAFC.

“I think the balance is very good, on a personal level I have achieved very good things, the thorn is I have not yet been able to be champion with the LAFCIt is something that I set as a goal from day one and I have not been able to achieve it yet. I can’t tell you that I feel full about what we have achieved at a sporting level in MLS, but the balance is positive, ”he said.

The LAFC closes the regular phase of the MLS against the Colorado Rapids, it needs to win and other results to be given to get to the playoff.