Canelo Álvarez receives praise from Manny Pacquiao after victory against Caleb Plant

Saul Alvarez he has already conquered all four super middleweight belts. The last one that was missing, that of International Boxing Federation, got it on saturday night when in Las Vegas defeated by knockout in Round 11 a Caleb Plant.

The Mexican adds this sash to those of the World Council, the Association and the Organization, in order to be the absolute super middleweight champion.

Moments after the fight on US soil, the former boxer and multi-champion Manny pacquiao wrote a message on his social networks where he praised the Mexican. Manny, now presidential candidate in Philippines, highlighted that “Boxing is in good hands”, after the victory of the Guadalajara in the MGM Gran Garden Arena.

“Congratulations to the pound-for-pound king, @canelo, in making boxing history as the first undisputed super middleweight champion in history. Plant put up a great fight, but Canelo is too good. Boxing is in good hands.”

Congratulations to the pound for pound king, @canelo, on making boxing history as the first undisputed super middleweight champion ever. Plant put up a great fight but Canelo is just too good. Boxing is in great hands. – Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) November 7, 2021

Read also: It’s a dream come true: Xavi after being announced as Barcelona coach