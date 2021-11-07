Canelo Álvarez assures that in Mexico boxing is despised

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 05.11.2021 18:54:42





Although boxing is one of the sports that has given Mexico the most glory, that importance has not been reciprocated by the country’s sports authorities, something that he regretted Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who even pointed out that discipline has been “looked down upon”.

Within hours of facing Caleb Plant for the full title of the super middleweight division, the Guadalajara critic criticized that Eddy reynoso was not considered for him National Sports Award in the category of coach, from there to launch his powerful criticism.

“I get very upset, because there was no other but him to win that award, and my respects for the one who gave it to him because, without demeriting anything, he is looking for that, but I think Eddy is the right person, that he deserved that PND and unfortunately they don’t support boxing much, that’s why they don’t turn around much here ”, exclaimed Canelo.

Asked if he considered that there is contempt for boxing, Canelo Álvarez immediately admitted it, this despite the fact that it is a discipline that constantly gives good results to the country.

“They have always looked down on boxing a lotBecause boxing is the one that has given Mexico the most glory, watch any sport. Boxing has always produced many world champions, many satisfactions to Mexico, so they have looked down on boxing a lot”.

In countdown

This Friday, Saúl Álvarez faced the scale to register 168 pounds, so he is ready to face Caleb Plant, who in turn arrived at 167; the reunion was tense, but this time it ended only in an exchange of words, and without blows as it happened the first time.