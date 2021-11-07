Are you planning to buy a cell phone? Profeco tells you where to buy it cheaper – El Financiero

Are you ready to make your purchases at El Buen Fin? If among your plans is acquiring a cell phone, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) helps you find the best prices.

And it is that the dependency has a named page “Who is who in the prices for El Buen Fin 2021” so that users can consult the prices of 477 products in the categories of kitchen, electrical appliances, appliances, audio and sound, TV, video and computer equipment.

The agency compared the prices of three cell phones. The Motorola Moto G8 plus, Android 9.0 / 64 GB internal memory, 48 MP + 5 + 5MP camera / 25 mp front was found at a minimum price of 4,997 pesos and a maximum of 6,704 pesos.

The stores where the cheapest was offered were Bodega Aurrera Sucursal Mariano Escobedo, Mega Soriana Sucursal Coacalco and Soriana Miramontes. While the highest prices were found in Soriana Híper in Mixcoac, Sears Lindavista and Soriana HÍper Miyana.

Another team was the cell phone Huawei, Y7P, Android, with 64 gigabit internal memory, 48 MP + 8MP + 2MP / 8MP front camera, which had a minimum price of 3 thousand 48 pesos and a maximum of 5 thousand 499 pesos.

Salinas y Rocha Ermita branch, Elektra Azcapotzalco branch and Bodega Aurrera in Tlalnepantla were the stores where it was found cheaper. On the contrary, the price increased at Sears Insurgentes and Soriana Hiper Echegaray branch.

The Samsung Galaxy A31, Android 10, 64 GB internal memory, 48MP + 5MP + 5MP + 8MP camera / 20MP front with micro SD up to 512 GB had a minimum cost of 4,890 pesos and a maximum of 7,999 pesos. While the oppo cell phone 64 GB memory, Android A53, with 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera / 8MP front, was found at a minimum price of 4,997 pesos and a maximum of 5,999 pesos.

These last two teams were found cheaper at Bodega Aurrera Iztapalapa and Fuentes del Valle, Coppel Tacuba, Mega Soriana Aragón and Mixcoac. While the highest prices were found in Bodega Aurrera Mariano Escobedo and La Comer Torres de Satélite.

If you want more information about a specific product, you can check the price comparison on the Profeco website. All you have to do is choose your mayor’s office and the product you need.