All athletes should emulate the social responsibility of Lewis Hamilton

For the Mexican Atlanta United player, Jurgen Damm, the Formula 1 became the second favorite sport, but within the category is a pilot who considers an example to follow for all athletes, Lewis hamilton, who is their model due to the social responsibility that English handles in the face of social problems.

Lewis Hamilton at the Mexican Grand Prix EFE

In an interview for ESPN Digital, Damm He accepted that he stays awake with the Great Circus whenever he can and has time to follow the activities during the first hours of the day.

“I’ve always liked him, but I liked him more when he started fighting with Nico Rosberg in that title that Nico won. I always got up to see him. I have the application and I see careers, practices. It has caught me and it is the sport that I have liked to follow. I was always a fan of his handling, way of being, “he declared.

Jurgen Damm was forceful when mentioning that as players they must seek to respect “everyone equally and all those details that he or Czech It is something that I admire a lot and it is an image that gives a lot to talk about and, above all, as athletes, it should motivate us to do it and help society ”, he expressed.

Rich von Biberstein / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Damm insisted that athletes have a responsibility to society and is inspired by Lewis hamilton to help those around you or in need of your support.

“It is very important and even more so as a public figure, an image for many young children or new generations. I try to imitate him and I care about my fans or those who follow me and contribute from my place to foundations or to those who need it ”, he declared.

In the same vein, Jurgen Damm expressed that another point that he admires from Hamilton it is “his discipline” and the hunger he has to succeed on the grid.

“His discipline, the desire he has to continue being the best despite having seven championships. On radio he gets very upset when he doesn’t win or makes a bad decision. I really like that vibe, he’s a natural competitor and it’s what has made me admire him, as well as his personality. He is always aware of those around him ”, he declared.