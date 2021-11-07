Abuses of medical residents go unpunished in Mexico, El Siglo de Torreón

Abuse, harassment and violence against residents or medical students have been a common practice in hospitals, documented worldwide since 1960, and although they are increasingly reported, cases do not reach justice because the attacks are normalized, estimated Antonio Chávez, a teacher in Medical Education from UNAM.

According to the newspaper Reforma, the degree of violence with which hazing is carried out on lower-ranking residents by higher-level colleagues in the State of Mexico was previously evidenced by images, videos and testimonies.

See more: Government of Coahuila delivers supplies and medicines to hospitals to improve supply

However, the researcher pointed out that what was seen in the Regional Hospital of the Social Security Institute of the State of Mexico and Municipalities (ISSEMyM) in Tlalnepantla, is not far from what happened in other hospitals in the country.

In his article “A systematic review of abuse in medical students”, published together with two authors in the Gaceta Médica de México Journal, official organ of scientific dissemination of the National Academy of Medicine, he referred that this is a practice widely described in international literature.

Only from 1980 to 2016, said the specialist, 118 papers were found on the subject under strict criteria of scientific rigor.

Among them is a Mexican one dating from 2005, authored by José Luis Iglesias Benavides, in which 404 students from the last three years of the Medicine career of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León participated, randomly selected ( UANL).

Of these, 30.97 percent agreed to have experienced some type of abuse; 7.92 reported that the attacks came from instructors, 38.7 from basic teachers, 38.7 from residents, and 14.3 percent from clinic teachers.

According to this article, sexual harassment was registered in 75.7 percent of the cases of residents and 57.6 percent received institutional support. This author estimated that psychological aggression predominated in 98 percent of the cases.

In the research article, he indicated that the first records of mistreatment of medical students date back to the 1960s and, since then, studies have emerged in various nations.

Based on this, it was mentioned that one in three students has received some type of abuse during their training, among which the most serious is sexual abuse.

Chávez, who has investigated the issue for 15 years, assured that the cases have been reported.

“I have evidence that yes, of course, it has been reported. They are all doctors and they all lived little or a lot of this situation, therefore it is normalized. It’s common, ”he asserted.

See more: Alert in Coahuila for illegal sale of counterfeit medicine Limustin

“It is as if a new person, so to speak, a fifth year intern, in his first weeks goes to the head of teaching who is in charge, and he says ‘they are doing this to me’ and his response boss is ‘this is how this is, if you don’t like it, you can leave, there is a very wide door’ and your complaint is not appropriate ”.

To combat this problem, the graduates of the UNAM and the National Institute of Psychiatry, authors of the article, propose to substitute verticality and forced submission for teamwork for collaboration, as well as to promote strategies for reporting and reprimanding the perpetrator.