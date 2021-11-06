Xavi Hernández and his coaching staff, who are they?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Once an agreement has been reached for Xavi Hernandez be the new technical director of the Barcelona, the next step is to know who will accompany the new DT to work with the team of the Spanish league. The Barça He signs a whole work team trusted by the former player and who has accompanied him since he began his adventure on the bench.

Although Xavi I wanted a whole organization chart that included the basic forces, Joan Laporta It cannot give him that support because there is already a structure in the institution. However, it will be possible against with a large working group on the bench.

These are the assistants who arrive with Xavi at Barcelona

Oscar Hernandez. He is Xavi’s brother, his faithful squire, his trusted person and the person who is in charge of organizing everything for Xavi. He was a footballer in Terrassa, Mataró or Gavà, to name a few. When he accompanied Xavi to Qatar, he was in charge of the Aspire Academy, a talent trainer in the Asian country.

Sergio Alegre he has been Xavi’s assistant for two years when he came to Al saddHe knows the insides of Barcelona because he worked in the quarry, in La Masía.

Ivan Torres He is the chosen one as a physical trainer graduated from a coach, like the previous ones, he is of maximum confidence for the DT because he has known him since he was a child. He has worked all over the world such as in Bahrain and in Premier League with the Leeds United.

David prats is the information analyst for Xavi. They have also known each other since they were young when they shared a dressing room at Barça in the ‘Quinta del Troya’. Your experience in Al sadd it was with the U23 team. The other analyst is Sergio garcia, who will be in charge of analyzing the rivals. He also played with the Blaugranas, but could not transcend due to an injury.

Toni Lobo He is the third analyst, who also participated in that ‘Quinta del Troya’ team. He has also been to clubs in Catalonia and is usually the one who records and analyzes training sessions.

Carlos Noguera will be the physiotherapist. From his own experience with injuries, the specialist values ​​having 100 percent of the players. Noguera came to Qatar to work for the national team, but Xavi captured him two years ago for Al Sadd.