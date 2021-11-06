Verstappen dominates the Free 2 of Mexicoº

After Mercedes’ double in the first round of practice, the Mexican fans at the Autódromo del Hermanos Rodríguez have flocked to the afternoon session in the hope that Red Bull would regain the lead on Friday.

Hamilton’s bumpy start

The second practice of the day started with a misunderstanding between Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Räikkönen on the track. The Briton from Mercedes was blocked on his preparation lap for the Alfa Romeo. Moments later, Lewis made a surprise braking on the counter-right as the Finn was practically stopped in the middle of the track.

The seven-time world champion was also affected on the asphalt by Antonio Giovinazzi’s other Alfa Romeo, to whom he raised his hand in protest for damaging his second failed lap attempt.

Red Bull started commanding the timesheets on medium tires, while Mercedes’ two bullets opted for the harder compound in the first instance. Again, Hamilton had problems: the Englishman made a giant plane in the strong braking of Turn 1, where they reached 350 km / h in the first practice.

All the drivers have set at least one time in the first 15 minutes. Everyone … Except George Russell. The Williams driver has reported a gear shift problem. Apparently, the English driver’s FW43B has suffered an internal gearbox problem that has completely conditioned his presence in FP2. The future Mercedes driver qualified 17th in the first practices.

For his part, Daniel Ricciardo has also been involved in reliability problems. The Australian rider spent much of the second practice session in the garage. The causant? His McLaren. The 32-year-old’s MCL35M has apparently suffered from an electronic problem. Together with Russell, they have been the two most affected pilots in the afternoon in Mexico.

Soft and run

The moment of truth, although with the aces saved for Saturday, has arrived in the middle of the session. Virtually the entire grid has used the softest compound of the weekend to record a competitive time and … surprise! Red Bull has returned the Free 1 coin to Mercedes.

Max Verstappen has placed the RB16B at the top of the table: 1: 17.301. It was the fastest time of the weekend. The Dutchman has taken four tenths from Valtteri Bottas, the leader of the morning practices, and half a second ahead of Hamilton and Sergio Pérez. The tables have returned to their natural course.

Carlos Sainz has been the first of mortals. The Spanish Ferrari driver set the fifth fastest time of the session. The Madrilenian surpassed Charles Leclerc by three tenths and beat Pierre Gasly, the positive surprise on Friday due to his good performance with the AlphaTauri.

Yuki Tsunoda, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso have closed the Top 10 of the classification with McLaren again far from the top 10 and with worryingly slow times in the face of their particular fight in the constructors’ championship against Ferrari.

The final half hour of the session was marked, as usual, by the race simulations of all the teams and by long runs with a full tank of fuel. We will reveal the unknowns of these batches on Sunday at 8:00 p.m., Spanish time.

