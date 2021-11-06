They catch Juan Dinenno responding to provocation: I rip your head off

Editorial Mediotiempo

After Pumas was thrashed at home by Santos Laguna College players’ chances of entering the Repechage were seriously affected, unleashing the ire of some fans.

A particular case was that of a university follower who took advantage of the fact that the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinenno signed some autographs to recriminate his scoring harvest in the tournament Opening 2021.

“Five goals in a league, daddy, you are in Mexico, (you are) a foreigner. put eggs in it“was the claim.

“Little eggs and I rip your head off, I rip your head off“was the harsh response of the South American footballer, who missed a penalty in the defeat of Cougars in University City.

Fan: “5 sweeties in a league daddy, you’re in Mexico pa, foreigner, you have to give him little eggs eh” Dinenno: “little eggs and I’ll tear off your head, you’ll tear off your head” There are ways to claim, this one is only for provoking the player (my opinion)@AnalysisPuma @Alonso_Cabral pic.twitter.com/7hAiDeMaad – Pablo (@ PabloPumas10) November 5, 2021

As if that were not enough, the bad time for Dinenno continued, as the claims against him continued to be heard.

Pumas will play on Matchday 17 their aspirations to sneak into the phase of Repechage in view of Blue Cross.