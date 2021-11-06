The Simpsons predicted the transformation of Facebook to “Meta”

The Simpsons did it again. Following the announcement of Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Facebook, on the changes they will make to the platform, social networks exploded when they revealed a chapter of the animated series in which they predicted the announcement.

Zuckerberg had reported days ago the change of name of the platform. Facebook will be renamed Meta and the evolution will also be at a technological level, naming this change as Metaverse.

Thus, Internet users detected that in chapter 9 of season 23, released in 2011, the changes in the company were predicted.

The chapter in question is titled The parties of the future past and shows the future of the characters, with a detail that seems to be taken from the same Zuckerberg ad.

There, Lisa and Milhouse have a daughter they call Zia, who uses a computer to connect to live a digital experience and her mother decides to continue doing the same. This also allows both of them to walk within 3D virtual reality, interacting as they normally would. This is something that Mark Zuckerberg anticipates in Metaverse.

The chapter also refers to the fact that Google enslaved half the population but that despite this it is still useful for searching.

Incredible!