National Lottery Today’s Superior Draw: results, draw and numbers that fell on Friday, November 5 | Draw 2703 Tianguis of Magical Towns

TODAY’s Superior Draw from Lotenal will have its draw 2703 alluding to the Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos. Check results, numbers that fell and prizes for Friday, November 5. Lotenal draw schedule and Forecasts and how to watch LIVE and ONLINE.

The Superior Draw 2703 of the National Lottery alluding to the Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos will be TODAY, Friday, November 5 from 20.00 CDMX schedule. See the results, numbers that fell and Lotenal prizes at the end of this note.

Each week offers a bag of $ 51,833,200 mxn, being the second weekly draw with the highest number of prizes. In total, it awards 12,896 prizes and refunds.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Superior Draw will be published in the Official website of the National Lottery. Although the results on that site will not be published until a few hours later. To consult a little faster you can access this link (CLICK HERE).

One piece of the Superior Draw has a value of $ 40, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $ 800 and two series $ 1,600. The prize to receive will depend on which ticket was purchased.

+ Superior Draw Results: numbers that fell Friday, October 29

TODAY’S Superior Draw results: numbers that fell draw 2703 Friday, November 5

This raffle will take place at 8:00 p.m. CDMX. Results and winning numbers will not be available until a later time. CLICKING HERE.

What is the price of the piece and the series of the Lotenal Superior Draw and how to buy?

One piece of the Superior Draw has a value of $ 40, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $ 800 and two series $ 1,600. The prize to receive will depend on which of the tickets was purchased.

TODAY’s Superior Draw: prize of Friday, November 5 Lotenal

The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $ 425,000 mxn. While those people who bought two series can win up to $ 17,000,000 mxn.

What days and at what time is the Superior Draw of the National Lottery?

The Superior Draw takes place this Friday, October 15, like every Friday, at 8:00 p.m. CDMX, although the results may take time to be announced.