Napoli pays tribute to Maradona with limited edition jersey

The Napoli announced a t-shirt to pay tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, which they will use this November, the same year that marks the death of the former Argentine player.

“The Naples will pay tribute to Diego Armando Maradona wearing a celebratory t-shirt made by EA7; that the players will use for the three games of the A series of the club in November against Verona, Inter and Lazio”, Informed the club of the Italian League through its official page.

Napoli is filled with memories for the death of Diego Armando Maradona

The special kit bears by name ‘Maradona Game‘, which presents an image of the ‘Fluff’ on a fingerprint. The intention is to pass on the legacy he left Diego in the city of Naples, where he was active from 1984 to 1991.

The limited edition set will be available in three colors and will go on sale to the general public in 1926 units, the year the club was founded. In addition, part of the proceeds will go to charities that will be selected by the club of the A series.

It may interest you: Napoli puts a price on Chucky Lozano



Napoli matches in honor of Maradona

19 days after the first anniversary of the death of Maradona, who died on November 25 at the age of 60, the Napoli will remember it in three commitments of the A series.

The first game in which the painting directed by Luciano Spalletti will pay tribute, will be in front of the Hellas verona next November 7. The game will be of vital importance since they will seek to continue with the leadership of the competition after the duel in San paolo.

Subsequently, the special kit will be worn again on the 21st of the same month in the visit of the Napoli to the Inter. Then they will close the tribute by receiving the Lazio on November 28.

Wearing the colors of the Neapolitan squad, Diego Armando Maradona scored 115 annotations and managed to win two titles in A series, a UEFA Cup, a Cup and one Italian Super Cup.

It may interest you: Napoli agrees to sell “Chucky” Lozano

