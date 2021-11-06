Mexican coaches take over the market in Guatemalan soccer

The National Team and the League make up the majority of Mexican coaches today

GUATEMALA CITY – With the arrival ofand Luis Fernando Tena to the technical direction of the Guatemala National Team The Football Federation completes the list of Mexican coaches in its sports organization chart.

Tena will be accompanied by his compatriot Salvador Reyes de la Peña, who will be his technical assistant in the absolute bicolor. Both will also be responsible for issuing the guidelines for the technical bodies of the youth teams, which are commanded by Mexican strategists.

Rafael Loredo, who was interim in the senior team, after the departure of the Guatemalan Amarini Villatoro, is in charge of the U-20 National Team. Marvin Cabrera directs the U-17 team and Yahir García coaches the U-15.

They are joined by the Mexican coaches who have received the trust of leaders in the National League. There are already five strategists of that nationality in the League and they make up the majority.

Roberto Montoya is the one who has been in command of Antigua GFC for the longest time in the country. Roberto Hernández (Malacateco), Raúl Arias (Achuapa) and Daniel ‘the Naughty’ Guzmán (Guastatoya). The last to arrive was Irving Rubirosa, who took over Xelajú MC, after the departure of Guatemalan Antonio Morales.

Guatemala selection

National selection – Luis Fernando Tena and Salvador Reyes de la Peña

U-20 national team – Rafael Loredo

U-17 national team – Marvin Cabrera

U-15 national team – Yahir Garcia

Guatemala National League

Achuapa – Raúl Arias

Old GFC – Roberto Montoya

Guastatoya – Daniel Guzman

Malacateco – Roberto Hernandez

Xelajú MC – Irving Rubirosa

The other National League coaches

Cobán Imperial – Sebastián Bini (ARG)

Communications – Willy Coito (URU)

Iztapa – Ramiro Cepeda (ARG)

Municipal – José Saturnino Cardozo (PAR)

CSD Solola – Rafael Díaz (GUA)

Saint Lucia Cotz. – Mario Acevedo (NIC)