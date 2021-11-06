Johan Vásquez ranks 48th among defenders in Italy, according to his market value

The current value of the Mexican defender is even lower in Italy than when he played in Pumas

Johan Vasquez go your way in the A series with Genoa from Italy and this Friday afternoon he collided with Empoli at the start of Matchday 12 of Italian football, however, despite the sum of minutes he has had in recent duels, the Mexican defender is not among the 40 center-backs with the highest market value in that league.

Johan Vásquez clears the ball with Genoa Getty Images

And it is that according to Transfermarkt, Vásquez, just 23 years old, is the 48th place on the list of the most expensive central defenders in Serie A, as he barely has a value of (4.5 million euros) 5.2 million dollars, which is even more lower than what it was worth when it was in Pumas in Liga MX.

The last revision of market values, made by the specialized page, left Johan under elements of the stature of Daniele Rugani from Juventus, Patric from Lazio or Matteo Lovato from Atalanta.

Also, the price of Johan suffered a fall upon arrival at Europe, this after their participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, since he had to get up to speed after the trips he made and had to earn a place in the starting XI.

Given this, the price that it maintained of 6.94 million euros towards April of this year, decreased drastically. Similarly, the results of Genoa have not helped Vásquez shine, since they are very close to the relegation zone.

At the moment, the Genoa it is 17th in the rankings and has eight units after just one win and five draws. In the same way, they have a difference of -7 goals and this is the only differentiator with Spezia, which is 18th place, with the same points, but with 14 goals against.

In case of defeat and with a victory of the Spezia, Salernitana or Cagliari, the Mexican team will return to places of decline.

List of the 5 best-rated defenders in Serie A:

1. Matthijs de Ligh – Juventus – 70 million euros

2. Alessandro Bastoni – Inter – 60 million euros

3. Milan Skriniar – Inter – 60 million euros

4. Stefan de Vrij – Inter – 50 million euros

5. Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli – 48 million euros

48. Johan Vasquez – Genoa – 4.5 million euros