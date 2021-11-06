ID.Buzz, photos of the successor to the Volkswagen Kombi are presented

Volkswagen is a brand that usually resurfaces several classic models, as happened long ago with the famous Beetle. In tune with this idea, one of the next novelties will be the presentation of the ID.Buzz, a “Kombi-based combi”.

How is that? We refer to T1, the model that debuted in the 1950s, with the difference that the next German bet will be successor with 100 percent electrical mechanics, beyond that at a certain point it will maintain the classic style.

In dimensions it will be more similar to the T7 or Transporter and it is expected that production takes place next year. Beyond being a minivan, in the front it would have a trunk of approximately 200 liters.

The platform used by this “new Kombi” will be the MEB electric car modular, with a battery that will have at least a capacity of 100 kWh and a autonomy that will grant at least 500 kilometers. In turn, it could have an electric motor or even two, with the possibility of an all-wheel drive in the case of the latter.

Another novelty that the ID.Buzz, would be the possibility of having a high level of autonomous driving, which is expected to be updated over time. While already had been presented in the form of a concept, next, look at the first official photos of the series.