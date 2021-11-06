‘I would bet everything that Cruz Azul goes to Liguilla’

Direct qualification is no longer in the hands of Blue Cross, Nevertheless, Walter Montoya, celestial player, mentioned that he would bet everything in favor of the Machine He will fight for the two-time championship.

“I would bet everything on what the team is, the squad, the human quality and the players, so I would bet everything. We were bipolar, I think it happened in the last game that we were a team in a while and we changed later. Now, think about Pumas to have those three points that we need a lot, “said Montoya.

In the same sense, the Argentine mentioned that they do not mind not carrying the tag of favorites and prefers to focus on other things.

“We are not favorites and I think that last tournament we weren’t either, there are other teams that play well, we are going to do our job, it’s yes, we have to compete in every way and be up there, that’s how it has been done. We are on the sidelines and after Sunday we will see where we are. You have to enjoy the squad because it doesn’t happen every day, there are those who will go to another club and there are those who run out of contracts, so win on Sunday and we’ll see, “he explained.

Regarding the limited possibilities that Blue Cross direct advance to Quarter finals, Montoya focuses on beating Cougars in any way, no matter if the Machine gives a show or wins with just enough.

“We are thinking about Pumas, it is a final that we must win yes or yes, playing badly or whatever, if we have to play repechage we will do it with everything, we have to be competitive and we against everything, we are fine, we work in a good way and focus one hundred percent on Sunday, “he concluded.

