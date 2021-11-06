How to avoid bank calls and advertising

Calls from banks that offer new services, card changes or other companies looking for new buyers are usually annoying and uncomfortable, so the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) disclosed how to stop receiving these calls telephone.

Do they call you multiple times a day to offer you a trip or a promotion even though you have already declined the promotion more than once? This is usually an uncomfortable and annoying situation because it is usually a waste of time and because, despite having denied it on different occasions, companies insist.

Given this, people look for options to stop receiving calls in which companies of different lines of business offer their services, and the most common thing to do is to block the telephone numbers of the companies, something that is not entirely functional because they dial from different numbers.

Nevertheless,

Profeco

explained a new way to stop businesses and banks They do not stop calling for the purpose of offering a service, promotion or travel.

How to stop receiving calls from banks or companies that offer a service?

Profeco was in charge of enabling a Public Registry to Avoid Advertising that is known as REPEP, in which people can register for free so that they can avoid calls annoying in which a service of any category is offered.

When registering, all calls of companies or banks who seek to obtain more consumers through the supposed offers, contests, raffles or trips that they recommend to take advantage of.

❌📲 Avoid annoying spam calls with the 👉 #REPEP. 🗓️ If after 30 days after your registration you still continue to receive calls or texts, send us an email with the following information. 👇 📧 repep@profeco.gob.mx pic.twitter.com/VSjjCyDAzL – Profeco (@Profeco) October 31, 2021

How to register to Repep?

People who want to register in Repep will have different options to enter their list of users who no longer want to receive this type of calls telephone.

One of them is by contacting the hotlines, for Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey it is 962 800 00, while for the rest of the Mexican Republic the line 800 962 8000 is available.

The Profeco ensures that the process is short, as it may take at least a minute to register in your system. However, registration is also possible online through the website:

https://repep.profeco.gob.mx/registrar_telefono.jsp

.

As soon as the owner’s telephone number is registered in the portal of the

Profeco

, there will be a period of 30 days for the suppliers that offer their products or services to begin to stop performing calls.

It is worth mentioning that being enrolled in the Repep does not prevent the calls collections, political organizations, charities or pollsters are also blocked, but these will continue to arrive at the mailbox to attend them.

The news by all means. Download our

app

!

MVA