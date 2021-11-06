Good End 2021 In which stores are the cheapest smartphones sold? This says the Profeco

If among your plans is to take advantage of the sales of The good end, of the November 10 to 16, It is necessary to compare before buying, because the same model of mobile may have a difference of prices of more than 2,000 pesos.

According to Who’s who in prices? of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) a Huawei, Y7P, Android cell phone, with internal memory of 64 gigabytes, camera of 48 MP + 8MP + 2MP / Front 8MP, can be purchased from 3 thousand 48 pesos and up to 5 thousand 499 pesos per unit.

The places where it is sold cheaper are: Salinas y Rocha Ermita branch, Elektra Centro Azcapotzalco branch, Bodega Aurrera in Tlalnepantla. While the highest prices were found in Sears Insurgente and Soriana Hiper Echegaray branch.

The Motorola cell phone, Moto G8 plus, Android 9.0 / 64 GB internal memory, camera 48 MP + 5 + 5MP / front 25 mp, in the visits of Profeco it found a minimum price of 4,997 pesos and a maximum of 6 thousand 704 pesos.

The lower prices They were found in Bodega Aurrera Mariano Escobedo Branch, Mega Soriana Coacalco Branch, Soriana Miramontes, among others. While the highest Soriana Híper in Mixcoac, Sears Lindavista and Soriana HÍper Miyana, according to Profeco.

The Oppo cell phone, 64 GB memory, A53 Android, with a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera / 8MP front, with a price range of 4,997 pesos and up to 5,999 pesos.

In the case of the Samsung Galaxy A31 cell phone, Android 10, 64 GB internal memory, 48MP + 5MP + 5MP + 8MP camera / 20MP front with micro SD up to 512 GB, it was sold with a minimum price of 4,890 pesos and a maximum of 7 thousand 999 pesos.

The Profeco announced that the branches of self-service stores where cheapest sold are: Bodega Aurrera Iztapalapa and Fuentes del Valle, Coppel Tacuba, Mega Soriana Aragón and Mixcoac. While the highest prices were found in Bodega Aurrera Mariano Escobedo and La Comer Torres de Satélite.

The Profeco found the higher prices in Chedraui Atizapán, La Comer Insurgente 002, Torres de Satélite, Santa María la Rivera and Sears Insurgentes. While the cheapest are sold at Bodega Aurrera Sucursal Los Ángeles and Iztapalapa, Lomas and Tlalpan, among others.

