Carlos Vela hopes to stay at LAFC

Mexican forward Carlos Vela is in the final year of his contract with LAFC. His continuity with the Los Angeles club is still up in the air, but, for now, the captain of the aurinegros expressed his desire to remain in Los Angeles.

“Yes, I am happy here, I have a lot of affection for the club, the fans, everyone, but it is not just my decision. We have to be happy in both parts and that the conditions are what each part is looking for. It’s that simple, ”the 32-year-old attacker said this Friday from the LAFC training center.

Vela is a key player for the Los Angeles club, although in recent months, injuries have been a factor. AP

Carlos Vela is the highest paid player in Major League Soccer with a total compensation of $ 6.3 million this season, according to the MLS Players Association. However, Vela has not been able to perform in the best way, as he did in the 2019 campaign, due to injuries.

With one game still to be played in the regular season, Vela has been able to participate in 19 games, for 1,208 minutes, 5 goals and 5 assists.

“Carlos (Vela) is focused on Sunday’s game, the rest will be seen at the end of the season,” said coach Bob Bradley regarding the future of ’10’.

LAFC AND ITS PANORAMA OF PLAYOFFS

LAFC reaches the last date on the ropes looking for a place in the postseason. Angelenos are not dependent on themselves, they need a win and expect some help from other results. With a win in Colorado on Sunday, coupled with a Vancouver Whitecaps loss to Seattle, or a Real Salt Lake loss or draw at Sporting Kansas City, he would be in the playoffs.

“(We are) with the pressure that we have to win yes or yes, it is the only thing that is in our hands, the rest, we will see. It was not the situation we wanted to be in on this last day, but the year has been like that, you can’t look back. The only thing we have in mind is to win so that we can still look to get into the playoffs, ”Vela said.

Carlos Vela just returned from a second quadriceps injury of the season, which took him off the field 11 games. Vela has played 30 minutes between the last two games and hopes to be more active this weekend.

“I feel good, I feel like I’m ready for 90s, but since I haven’t played 90 minutes so far, we don’t know if I can give them 90 to a hundred. Bob (Bradley) knows me, he is a great coach, he knows what I can give him and what is best for the team. However they want to use me, I’m ready, ”Vela said.

Regardless of what the future holds for Carlos Vela, the Mexican striker feels grateful to the Los Angeles club. The balance has been good, with a Vela that, individually, broke the record for the most goals in a single MLS season, with 34, in 2019, a campaign that earned him the Most Valuable Player. It was a fundamental piece of the first Supporter’s Shield trophy in the club’s history; However, the only pending account after four years is to lift the title.

“On a personal level I have achieved very good things and collectively, but the thorn is not being able to be champion with LAFC yet, that is something that I set as a goal and I have not yet achieved it. I do not feel full at a sporting level of what we have achieved because of that, but the balance is positive ”, reiterated the Mexican.

Follow the entire season of the American league, and you will also have exclusive material. Subscribe now

For now, the group has traveled to Colorado to face the last game of the regular season. On Sunday, on the so-called Decision Day, all teams in the Western Conference will play at the same time to define the remaining places in the playoffs.