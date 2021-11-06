Canelo vs Plant, date, time and where to watch the fight LIVE

Everything is ready for Saúl to go up this Saturday, November 6 Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant to the ring of the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, after this Friday both boxers will overcome the scale in this same place.

The boxer from Guadalajara will seek to make history and become the first undisputed Mexican champion, as it currently owns the supermedia titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organization (WBO), which will expose before the American, who has the belt of the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

How did Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant do on the scale?

This Friday, November 5, Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant topped the scale at 167 pounds and 168 pounds, respectively, so the fight still stands.

What is it to be an undisputed champion in boxing?

Currently there are international level four belts that enjoy the highest prestige and rule boxing separately: the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization and to be an undisputed champion is to have these four titles.

Thus, Canelo Álvarez wants to accomplish the feat, as no Mexican has yet accomplished it.

When is the fight Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant?

The fight between the Mexican boxer and the American will take place this Saturday, November 6, where Canelo Álvarez will expose the three super middle belts that he owns (WBC, WBA and WBO), while Caleb Plant will put his IBF title on the line.

Schedule and where to watch the fight Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant

This attractive fight Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant will be being broadcast through Azteca 7, Azteca one, adn 40, a+ and the digital platforms of Aztec Sports for Mexico, While for Latin America It will be by ESPN and on your platform Star +.

On USA the fight can be seen in Pay Per View through Showtime, but for Spain the event will be on PPV in streaming Fite TV, which will cost 12.95 euros.

Mexico

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Schedule: 8:30 p.m. (Azteca Deportes) / 7:00 p.m. (starts broadcasting on ESPN)

Where to see: Azteca 7, Azteca Uno, adn 40, plus, Azteca Deportes digital platforms, ESPN

United States and England

Date: Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 November 2021

Schedule: 21:00 ET / 01:00 am (fights begin)

Schedule: 12:00 am / 04:00 am (star fight)

Where to see: Showtime (PPV) / BT Sport Box Office

Spain

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Schedule: 05:00 hours (star fight)

Where to see: Fite TV

Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Honduras

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Schedule: 19:00 hours *

Where to see: ESPN and Star +

Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Schedule: 20:00 hours *

Where to see: ESPN and Star +

Bolivia, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Schedule: 9:00 p.m. *

Where to see: ESPN and Star +

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Schedule: 22:00 hours *

Where to see: ESPN and Star +

