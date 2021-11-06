Canelo Álvarez and the life lesson to his son who wants to be a boxer

Editorial Mediotiempo

It is no secret to anyone that he Canelo Alvarez is a person very close to his family, who he likes to enjoy it at every moment, for proof of this, a video that was recently released, where you can see how gives a life lesson to his little son Saúl Adiel, same that you will never forget.

And it is that during an episode of the coverage of ShowTime Sports to the Canelo Alvarez, you can see how your son is in the gym, since it seeks to follow in the father’s footsteps; however, at that time your son is coming to the boxer for tell him that he had fallen and had not cried, situation that Eddy reynoso, the boxer’s coach, mentions: “Boxers don’t cry”.

This caused Canelo will approach his son and teach him a lesson of life, because he explained that there is nothing wrong with crying and release emotions.

“I’m going to explain something to you. There are times when nothing happens, if it hurts or something, nothing happens if you cry. Many times you have to take him out crying, ok, nothing happens that you cry. Never mind. If one day something hurts, you fall or whatever, it does not matter that you cry, nothing happens”, Mentioned the Canelo in his role as a dad.

You don’t want your son to be a boxer

The Canelo Alvarez explained that his son has told him about his desire to be a professional boxer, that even see their fights on a recurring basisAlthough he would prefer that she dedicate herself to something else.

“Well, he says he wants to be a boxer, every day he’s watching me on YouTube, watching how I fight. I would like you to like something else, but if in the end you like boxing, what can we do?. We’ll see, this guy, we’ll see, “he explained.