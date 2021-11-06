Angels take Andrew Velázquez off Yankees waivers

This Friday the New York Yankees they announced a series of very striking movements. In addition to the Red Sox stripping outfielder Tim Locastro of his waivers, the Angels they did the same with the infielder Andrew Velazquez.

Velázquez, who was the only Bronx native of the Mules, was taken over by Anaheim with the aim of reinforcing their roster. It should be noted that Velázquez can perform the functions of a utility, since in addition to the painting he can also perform gardener work.

It was until this 2021, at 26 years of age, when Velázquez fulfilled his dream of playing in the Bronx with the team of his loves and which when he was a child he went to see Yankee Stadium constantly.

Unfortunately, the young man failed to convince either the coaching staff or the club executives after finishing with a .224 batting average, with just one home run (the first of his MLB career) and 6 RBIs. We’ll see if things improve for his cause with the Angels in the future.

Through their social networks, the directive of the Bombers also announced that receiver Rob Brantly has been transferred to the Triple-A team. He is no longer on the 40-man roster and therefore, if he wishes, he can choose free agency.