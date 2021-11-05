Xavi will be Barcelona’s new coach on Friday, report in Spain

Editorial Mediotiempo

Doha, Qatar / 04.11.2021





In Spain they say that everything is closed and this Friday Xavi Hernández will become the new coach of FC Barcelona replacing Ronald Koeman, since it is expected that on that day the Spanish coach will hold a final meeting with Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, the sheikh and top leader of Al-Sadd.

Newspaper reports Sports world (with envoys in Qatar) specify that this Friday the signing of an agreement is expected in which the Qatari team agrees to release Xavi Hernández without payment of a clause, although among the conditions would be a friendly future for Barcelona in that nation with all its stars.

If sheikh does not give in, Barça will pay a clause

The same reports indicate that the negotiation was practically sealed this Thursday and Barcelona will take Xavi back home for free, but in case of any obstacle or imponderable, Joan Laporta and company have decided pay the coach’s termination clause, which is 5 million euros and that it would free them from the commitment of friendly dueling.

So closed is the deal that a camera and Barça TV staff have already been seen in Qatar to document all Xavi’s journey from the Middle East to the return that was his home as a professional footballer between 1998 and 2015, not counting his walk through the lower ranks.

When would Xavi make his debut as Barcelona coach?

Once Xavi’s hiring at Barcelona was confirmed, the presentation would take place next week and his debut on the Blaugrana bench would take place until after the FIFA Date in a very symbolic game, the Catalan derby against Espanyol on the 20th of this month.