Xavi is the new Barcelona coach, who paid his clause to the Al Sadd club

BARCELONA – Xavi Hernández is already Barcelona’s new coach, for the remainder of the season and the next two, after the coach himself agreed with the Al-Sadd leaders to terminate his contract through the payment of the clause liberator that it maintained since its last renovation and of which the Barcelona club will take charge.

According to what was reported by the Qatari entity on its social networks, in addition to the payment, Barça and Al-Sadd will maintain “practical cooperation in the future.”

Turki Al-Ali: The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We have agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success. pic.twitter.com/3FvCOdYl5X – 🏆 # 76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) November 5, 2021

After two days of negotiations in Doha, with the presence of Vice President Rafael Yuste and soccer director Mateu Alemany, it was Xavi’s direct intervention that unleashed a situation that was suspected of being entrenched by the absence of Joan Laporta in the Arab country, being the diplomatic work of the same technician, in personal conversations with the president of Al-Sadd, Mohammed bin Hamad, which facilitated his departure.

2 Related

Despite the reluctance of the sheikh, he had given Xavi his word that he would facilitate his departure if he was claimed by Barcelona, ​​this being the definitive reason for reaching an entente in which Al-Sadd, beyond the collection of the releasing clause, which sources close to the negotiation assured ESPN Digital is 5 million euros, started a collaboration agreement with Barça.

Xavi will travel immediately to Barcelona with the Barça team and his presence is not expected in the Balaídos box, where the team led on an interim basis by Sergi Barjuan will face Celta Vigo this Saturday, in which it will be Sergi’s last match. in front of the first squad.

The official presentation of the new coach will take place at the beginning of next week, when he will take office during the national team break and making his debut on the bench on the occasion of the Catalan derby against Espanyol on November 20.