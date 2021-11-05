Tips to move more during the day (without not wanting to exercise)

The experts say it, it urges you move moreeven if you don’t want to exercise.

New Years Eve: there is pozole, pan de muerto and we go for the turkey, the romeritos and the reheated one. The feeder is here to stay this season, so among so many events that come to you, you will surely need more ideas for stay active since you will have to postpone your last year’s resolution to go to the gym a little longer and well, you can achieve it by doing it from home, at the office or, in any exterior or context that is put in front of you. Wanting is power, they say over there …

Because an article published in The Conversation states that people who have office jobs, for example, spend at least 80% of their working day sitting down and barely manage to do approximately 3,616 steps a day, when they should walk at least 10,000 according to who and the experts, guaranteeing 150 minutes of exercise or physical activity a week to maintain a healthy weight.

30 Tips to Move More Through the Experts

There are many ways to stay active GETTY

Then we will break down some tips that the experts of the American Heart Association and the University of Berkeley so that outright, you no longer have a pretext.

Get moving at work

Move or stretch out at least 2 to 3 minutes every hour.

at least 2 to 3 minutes every hour. Hold meetings or work appointments walking .

. Use your meal times to walk or go out to exercise a little and make healthy snacks.

and make healthy snacks. Go to the bathroom that is on another floor of the building, obviously walking.

Avoid the elevator and take the stairs.

Stand up and walk back and forth while holding a phone call.

back and forth while holding a phone call. If possible join the recreation or physical activity classes that occur in your company.

that occur in your company. When it’s your turn to go to the copier, the fax machine or something like that, you can take advantage and do a little squatting.

Use a timer, an alarm or an app on your cell phone that reminds you to stand up for a moment to take a break or stretch.

or an app on your cell phone that reminds you to stand up for a moment to take a break or stretch. Count the steps that you give a day with a pedometer or with your cell phone.

that you give a day with a pedometer or with your cell phone. Change your posture very often.

very often. Move your feet in circles or stretching while sitting to improve circulation.

Do 5 minutes of meditation or breathing exercises in silence when you are standing.

or in silence when you are standing. Don’t eat food at your desk. Go out and do it in another space.

stand up during meetings or presentations.

during meetings or presentations. Practice a good posture When sitting, maintain the curvatures of your spine.

When sitting, maintain the curvatures of your spine. Do upper extremity stretches when you are sitting down reading emails.

Explore places in the building where you work that you don’t know on foot.

Be sure to move neck, arms, hands and wrists after several hours of typing or using the computer mouse.

after several hours of typing or using the computer mouse. You can do bicep curls with a few bottles of water, walk or jog on recess, work your balance on one leg while on the phone, or so.

Move around at home and as a family

Make space in some area of ​​the house or look for one, put some music and dance for a moment.

for a moment. Put aside the screens, the television, the computer or the cell phone and do an activity as a family or simply play something.

While you watch TV between chapters, episodes or in commercials, take advantage and make some sit-ups or burpees, work your arms with some dumbbells, etc.

with some dumbbells, etc. Actively play with your pets. Throw a ball, saucer or run with your dog.

Before activities like chores or work at home, go for a spin on your bike or rollerblading.

Move outdoors