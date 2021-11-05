The Illusion of the Social Welfare State (2 of 2)

American capitalism had its splendor in the postwar years with its highest peak in the mid-1960s. And it was made possible by the political and social adjustments in the Franklin Roosevelt Era that became the “social security” modeled on experience. from Nordic countries in Europe. So for almost 30 years the USA enjoyed social welfare just like England and other Western countries, except for Latin America and the Caribbean, which have never enjoyed more than crumbs.

Social Security Act 1935 Franklin D Roosevelt Signs the bill at the White House August 14, 1935.

They say that capitalism carries within it the germ of its own destruction. And that germ is legalized violence, centered on the enslavement of productive forces. In the case of the USA, it was – and is it still? – legal violence against blacks and Latinos where women from those sectors had the worst share. Hence the civil struggles in which Malcom X and Martin Luther King led two responses to racism and the quasi-slave conditions of the black worker. INEQUALITY (sponsored by the state and the ruling class) within that social welfare state received legitimation and regulation in which racism played a fundamental role.

Martin Luther King (left) and Malcolm X.

In the DR we can say that this impact was received due to the fact that exports of commodities such as sugar, coffee and cocoa had their greatest splendor in those years with prices tripled and, therefore, with a greater capacity to develop a domestic market, greater social participation of a middle class that was pushing towards democratization controlled by sectors that in turn will control until today a space where only their relatives and friends enjoy an illusory state of social welfare that is only maintained by coercion, blackmail and extreme violence.

The perception of stability – which RD has today – is born from a stability show where conflicts are managed. Balaguer had his schemes governed by a neo-Trujillo way of governing, making use of the physical elimination of individuals who opposed his “progress”, whoever did not sell received their skin or lead, and the same happened with subsequent governments. This occurs because when a government cannot manage social welfare well then it uses violence that has a discourse that legitimizes that violence. This is what Danilo Medina did in his government, what Leonel Fernández did, what Hipólito Mejía did, what Salvador Jorge Blanco and even Antonio Guzmán Fernández did.

They began by eliminating independent unionized sectors, because it is through a union that the worker acquires periodic increases that allow him to consume, increase his consumption capacity. When that does not happen, dissatisfaction with the unequal distribution of decently paid jobs and therefore decent consumption, is when crises arise to which the same State or government cannot respond because fiscal adjustments and of all kinds correspond to a previous moment for which all sectors reached an agreement and protection and / or claim laws.

The IMF and the legitimation of violence in Latin America.

Well, the response of the capitalist model was the emergence of the neoliberal period and post-Fordism. New arrangements, productive capital restructuring, that is to say a new capital accumulation regime. Neither in the USA has it been compatible – nor in its satellites such as the DR – because that regime is barely compatible with a mode of regulation established for the social welfare of the 1960s. And that capital-society disarticulation is the germ of the crises that we live and that do not appear to have an expiration date.

What is the response to those conflicts that will continue to arise in view of the model of society that we have? What would be the interlocutors between the governors and the governed?

Something is added that was not foreseen and it is the productivity from high-tech products that uses robotic labor instead of “living work”. And that has been contributing to a type of “structural unemployment”. Many specialized professionals will be killed and therefore the consumer market will lose high-end customers.

Every day the possibility of consensus is becoming more distant. Former presidents Danilo Medina and Leonel Fernández know this and are betting to fish in the troubled river that everything will become. They left their goats tied up to diminish the capacity of the State and a government to intervene in sensitive strategic areas pushed by neoliberal sectors – probably in exchange for supporting them in their excessive lust for power.

In such a situation it is not easy to be in the opposition, outside the central government. They know that violence and coercion will touch them as it does for anyone below the sectors of power.

What can they or the government do? Any. As in the USA, the prison population will increase if justice acts as an iron hand. And that happens even in the so-called socialist world with legal coercion. It occurs in China very much in spite of its differentiated arrangements. Nothing escapes that logic. China, as far as is known, is the only country that has achieved a new type of social welfare based on the new development scheme thanks to its dynamic industrialization and the formation of an internal market, but which also becomes a complex system at the same time. that it is called today the factory of the world.

The IMF and the legitimation of violence in Latin America

For the DR to achieve something similar, it would have to break with the dominance of financial capital, with the AFP, with the ARS for example, agreeing not to break with its privileges. I doubt that all this occurs at least legally, since we already know that entities such as the Congress of the Republic are not from the Republic and we have seen that the government is with its hands tied and its possibilities of State intervention reduced.