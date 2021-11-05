Tadic poses with a sling in the genital area after a blow in the Champions League

With good humor Dusan Tadic took the blow he received in the genitals during the game against Borussia and appeared at Ajax training with a sling in the genital area

Dusan Tadic, Ajax player, went viral after a little joke he made after the UEFA Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund, and is that the Serbian took with great humor a blow that he gave himself to his genitals and He appeared, the next day, on his return to Amsterdam, Holland, with a cast in that area.

Tadic appeared with a cast on his genitals after the blow that occurred in the duel against Borussia. @ ManuHeredia21

And it is that the element of the Dutch team contributed with a goal in the victory of his team over the German team, but at the moment he scored, due to the inertia of the play, he hit the post and had a blow in the genital area .

Given this, Tadic was lying on the grass for a few seconds while he was recovering. Later, he was able to celebrate with his companions; however, he did not let that fact go unnoticed and took it with good humor.

And it is that after his return to Amsterdam, The Serbian wore the open trousers closure and he hung a sling in the genital area, which was signed by all his companions and who accompanied him in the joke he made.

Tadic walked towards the bus with said sling and just waved from afar, although the good atmosphere of the Ajax dressing room was noticeable, who could not stop laughing at the joke of the 32-year-old midfielder.

Despite the contact, the blow that the Serbian suffered did not pass to greater, so he may be in the next game against the Go Ahead Eagles, which will be the Eredivisie. After the break for the FIFA date, Ajax will face Waalwijk and then Besiktas on the penultimate round of the UEFA Champions League group stage.