Tadic boasts Ajax signatures on his cast penis

Edson Álvarez’s teammate wore a curious cast after impact against the post.

Ajax player leaves game with penis in a cast after strong blow

By: Raul Garrido NOV. 05. 2021

The curious image has gone around the world and it is that on the 10th of Ajax he scored the draw for the Dutch in the game against Dortmund, but in return he took a strong blow against the post in the area of ​​the penis.

Tadic himself made fun of the blow suffered through his social networks assuring that: “You need balls to win in Dortmund. Hope the post is okay. Let’s go Ajax ”, was the Serbian’s message accompanied by some photos of the moment.

During the celebration, the Ajax captain showed his pain while rubbing himself on the part of the blow, but the curious image gave it away on his return to the Netherlands when he revealed a plaster cast on his penis, which was signed in addition to wearing a sling to support it.

Ajax is the fourth qualified to the round of 16 of the Champions League together with Bayern München, Juventus and Liverpool who are already thinking about the round of 16 on the way to obtaining the orejona.