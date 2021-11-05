Sainz, optimistic: “Mexico is a circuit similar to Monaco”

Carlos Sainz is optimistic for this Mexican GP. The Spaniard maintains that the similarities with Monaco that this track has is something positive for Ferrari and he is confident of having a good performance this weekend. The goal once again will be to finish ahead of McLaren and storm third place in the Constructors’ Championship.



Ferrari had a great performance in Monaco at the start of the season and their car was the fastest on the grid for one lap. Mexico, in some respects, is a fairly similar circuit but Sainz doesn’t want to think about pole or victory as he doesn’t know how much Red Bull and Mercedes have developed his car since May. For this reason, the goal is to finish ahead of the two McLarens.



“It should be a good circuit for us, but I don’t know how good it can be. I don’t know how much Mercedes and Red Bull have developed their cars since Monaco, but it is a track with similar characteristics. We hope to have a good weekend, but the goal is to finish ahead of the two McLarens, “said Sainz at the FIA ​​press conference prior to the Mexican GP.

Sainz has already been in the points zone for ten consecutive races and that consistency is due to the fact that he is gradually adapting to the SF21 and the Ferrari environment. Of course, the Spaniard still sees room for improvement and to beat McLaren in the battle for third place it is not only worth scoring, but they must finish in the top five or six.

“The consistency is due to the fact that I am already adapting to the team and I understand the car better.. We have also executed the races better, but in general, I think there is room for improvement, there are some parts where we have not hit the key and we need to continue improving, “he explained.

“We are in a tough fight against McLaren and scoring points is not enough. You have to finish the races in the top five or six and we hope to have a good weekend like in Austin, “said Carlos to conclude.

