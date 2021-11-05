Omar Bravo, from legend in Chivas to llanero soccer in Guanajuato

Editorial Mediotiempo

A few years ago Omar Bravo chiseled his name in the annals of the history of Chivas, to the become the soccer player with the most goals in the club; However, that time is behind us and Today the striker hits the ‘talacha’ in the llanero football.

And it was revealed that the attacker will be participating in the Los Soles tournament in Guanajuato, with the CIS FC Salamanca, where he will even be sharing a team with another former player of the Sacred Flock How is it Jonny Magallon.

The strategist of the team Salamanca, Guadalupe Garza, confirmed for the newspaper El Sol de Irapuato the incorporation of the two former professional footballers.

“Very good reinforcements are coming, We already have José Jonny Magallón and Omar Bravo Tardecillas registeredThey both gladly agreed to come, they liked the project and the team, now they are with us, “he said. Heron ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

It should be remembered that Omar Bravo retired from professional soccer in 2018, although after returned with the Black Lions to today extinct Ascent MX, for later retire permanently from professional football.

More ex-professionals, in the Guanajuato league

It was announced that the Liga Los Soles will feature other former footballers professionals in their ranks, since it is considered that elements such as Edgar andrade (Cruz Azul) and Juan Carlos Mosqueda (America).