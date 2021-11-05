Lee Min Ho and Leonardo DiCaprio get excited about their long-awaited meeting

Lee Min Ho has the support of an international audience and will now be present at a gala in the world of cinema where among many stars he will be an actor from The Revenant.

When the great stars meet, it is inevitable to get excited, but this time the joy of Minoz is even greater because it makes clear the fame and success of Lee Min Ho. The protagonist of City hunter He traveled outside of South Korea again and is getting ready to attend a memorable event in the city of Los Angeles.

This year a new edition of the Art + Film Gala, where we will see movie icons and of course the actors from different parts of the world who have left their mark could not be absent.

The event will take place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and among the Korean actors who will arrive at the show will be Lee Byung Hun, Lee Jung Jae, Park hae soo and of course, Lee Min Ho.

Lee Min Ho and Leonardo DiCaprio together?

The Art + Film Gala 2021 will be directed by Eva Chow, but for this edition she joined forces with Leonardo Dicaprio, so she is one of the stars we will see show off for the event.

That is why the excitement has been raised to the maximum, because in addition to seeing several Korean stars arrive at this iconic meeting, it also opens the possibility for Lee Min Ho and DiCaprio meet and why not? We may even have a photo of both of them in the same shot.

When is the Art + Film Gala 2021?

The occasion will take place in the city of Los Angeles and will take place on November 6, 2021, so in a short time we will have more news and updates on the surprises that this iconic event gave us.

As a bonus, this year’s Art + Film Gala will pay tribute to well-known names in the film world, including Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley and Steven Spielberg.

