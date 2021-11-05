how, when and where to see LIVE and LIVE the match to seek the Apertura League 2021

Three days from the end, Cruz Azul will try to get away from Pumas UNAM to get closer to the Liguilla.

Querétaro and Mazatlán were the last victims of Blue Cross atScream Mexico A21of the Liga MX Women. But those led by Carlos Pérez will not be able to trust in the final stretch of the regular phase: this weekend’s rival will be Necaxa and the duel may begin to define the future for the Fiesta Grande.

At the moment, in the absence of three days for the closing of the regular phase, La Maquina is eighth in the general standings, occupying the last place to deliver a ticket to the Liguilla. With 21 points, and Pumas UNAM behind with 18 units, the desire is to move away to calmly walk the final stretch.

When do Cruz Azul Femenil play vs. Necaxa for matchday 15 of Liga MX Femenil?

The duel will take place this Saturday, November 6, starting at 12 noon from the center of our country, at the facilities of La Noria. It will be broadcast on the TUDN screen, as is usually done in games where The Machine plays home. Will the three points remain at home?