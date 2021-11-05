Guadalajara line-up to play the Repechage qualification on Day 17 at the Kraken I Liga MX Stadium

This would be the 11 headline chosen by Marcelo Michel Leaño to try to impose himself on the Sinaloans.

The Deportivo Guadalajara worked in the current week of face mourning for Date 17 in which will face Mazatlán in the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament. Strategist Michel Leaño would present an 11 similar to the one that fell against the UANL Tigres the previous Saturday, so they are forced to win to reach the qualification at Repechage at the Kraken Stadium in the Pearl of the Pacific.

Already with Alexis Vega fully recovered after a left ankle injury suffered against El Salvador in the qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022, The brand new strategist of the Sacred Flock seems to have no more doubts regarding the 11 that he played against the felines and although they did not achieve the three points in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, everything indicates that the collective operation pleased him and for that reason he will have to solve some absences due to injuries and suspensions, but with the base that fell 2-1 in the “Volcán”.

Marcelo Michel Leaño would train with: Raúl Gudiño; Jesús Sánchez, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Alejandro Mayorga, Fernando Beltrán, Jesús Molina, Eduardo Torres, Jesús Angulo, César Huerta and Uriel Antuna. In this way, it will implement a 4-3-3 scheme in search of obtaining a good result in Sinaloa on the night of this Virnes starting at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time.

For DT will be the last chance in this Tournament Grita México Apertura 2021 to qualify for the Liguilla, because at midweek he left the internship to receive the appointment of coach permanent for the remainder of this campaign and the Clausura 2022. The leadership led by Amaury Vergara will give him greater pressure to deliver good results.

When, at what time and how to see Chivas vs. Mazatlan?

The Sacred Flock will visit the Sinaloans who are led by Beñat San José, this Friday, November 5 from 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at the Kraken Stadium that can accommodate 50% of its capacity. The transmission of the game can be seen through Azteca Siete on open television, while in the United States it can be seen on TUDNUSA.

This is Chivas on the table