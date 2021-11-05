Getafe DT explains why Macías does not play

The passage of Jose Juan Macías with the Getafe, is being very sad. The Mexican has barely been able to add minutes and when it has happened, he has been due. Quique Sánchez Flores, coach of the Spanish team, revealed what is happening.

After having stopped

Michel

for the terrible start to the season they had, they appointed Quique Sánchez Flores as their new coach and with him, they obtained their first victory of the season, defeating the Spanish.

Why doesn’t Macías play with Getafe?

At a press conference,

Quique Sánchez Flores

recognized that since he came to the team, Jose Juan Macías he has missed some workouts due to various injuries. That is why he hopes to recover it one hundred percent so that he will forget the bad feelings he has had in recent weeks.

“Since we’ve been here, we’ve found the player in that dynamic. We want to fine-tune so that you forget bad feelings”, Was what the coach said, taking into account that he was close to being called up with the Mexican team.

Gerardo Martino he had it in the pre-call for the November FIFA date, where he will face USA and Canada inside of the Octagonal Final of CONCACAF Course to Qatar 2022, but in the end she no longer called him.

The Macías calendar in Getafe

After the triumph over him Spanish, the Getafe will face the Villarreal. Later the FIFA date, in which ‘JJ‘ Macias You could take advantage of it to get on top and fight for a place when activities are resumed.

Once the FIFA date will be measured at Cadiz and then to Majorca. Two games that could be decisive for the Mexican forward and for his future, as there is talk that Chivas has him on the radar for his return.

