Get ahead of the Good End! What is Walmart’s “The Irresistible End” campaign about?

Walmart de México once again anticipates El Buen Fin by announcing the third edition of its sales campaign, “the irresistible end”, which will begin with an online pre-sale on November 8 and 9 and from November 10 to 21. November in purchases in all its stores in the country as well as mobile applications, home delivery services and in-store collection.

According to the firm, Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club, Superama, Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter stores will participate.

This is the third edition in which Walmart does not participate in El Buen Fin, after in 2019 he ceased to be a member of the National Association of Department Stores and Self-service (ANTAD).

A) Yes, Walmart announced the offer it will have in its stores. In the case of Bodega Aurrera, customers will find lower prices in the categories of computers, cell phones, televisions, appliances, appliances, pantry and many more, with payment facilities that include up to 24 months without interest, discounts with participating cards ; as well as the “Bodega Aurrera online” service in less than 48 hours.

For its part, Sam’s Club will offer its membership exclusive products at the best prices of the year. It will feature bets on technology, appliances and pantry from leading brands at irresistible prices, with free shipping through sams.com.mx and its mobile application, as well as up to 18 months without interest and bonuses with participating cards.

The Walmart Express and Superama stores will participate with the traditional promotion “take three and pay two in wines and spirits”, along with irresistible prices on cold cuts from November 8 to 16 with the possibility of purchasing in the online store and in the application, home delivery and store collection services, plus payment facilities with participating bank cards.

For their part, Walmart Supercenter customers will find a wide variety of products and the best brands on the market in electronics and household appliances, with attractive promotions under a solid omnichannel offer, so that they can buy everything they need where and when they need it. Banking promotions will include up to 24 months without interest and bonuses with participating cards.

JM