Fiorentina veto a team from the fight for Dusan Vlahovic

The continuity of Dusan Vlahovic at ACF Fiorentina it is coming to an end for more than logical reasons. The project of the viola squad does not aspire to be among the elite of national and international football, so it is unlikely that it will be able to keep one of the best footballers in the world in his position as is the Serbian striker.

Dusan Vlahovic was already very close to leaving the Italian box, he became one of the goals of the Manchester City and his passage to the Premier League almost took place. It is not for less, because we are talking about one of the most interesting talents of the entire old continent.

In addition to the skyblues, almost all the European giants have been interested in the possible arrival of the player for the next season, highlighting the figure of Atlético de Madrid, although a group received a veto when trying to launch for their incorporation.

Fiorentina’s decision

Dusan Vlahovic will have to leave ACF Fiorentina in 2022, but what is clear is that he will not be a footballer of the Juventus of Turin. This has been decided within the internal bosom of the viola entity, which will accept any proposal from far from the A series, but not that of the Italian giant who continues to explore possibilities to make Cristiano Ronaldo forget.

We will see which team is the winner in the end, but it is a major setback for the present and future plans of the vecchia signora.