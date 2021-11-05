DT explains why JJ Macías is ‘erased’ from Getafe and the National Team

Editorial Mediotiempo

Jose Juan Macías has not had the season that was expected in Spain, because not only has he received very few minutes, but in the last duels could not see action. Quique Sánchez Flores, DT of Getafe, explained why today is ‘erased’ both of club as of the Mexican team.

JJ Macias It’s one of the mexicans what is in The Spanish league next to Diego Lainez, Andrew Saved, Hector Herrera and Nestor Araujo, but unfortunately he does not usually add many minutes, in addition to his team is tucked in the basement of the general table.

Why doesn’t JJ Macías play?

flowers, at a press conference, commented that JJ Macías has been involved in an issue of injuries and discomfort that have prevented him from being summoned and playing with him Getafe, so he hopes that soon he is in a good moment to return to action.

“He does not go because he is a player he has missed training, because he’s entangled in discomfort, injury, uncomfortable situations that do not allow him to enter 100% and since we are here he is a player that we have found in that dynamic. Therefore what we want to get it ready, to be able to give you what you need so that you forget bad feelings and may be well to be able to demonstrate ”, confessed the DT of Getafe.

These words come from a questioning by the press where they are intrigued that JJ Macías don’t play with Getafe, in addition to the fact that for the same reason the doubt was generated that If you do not have activity with your club, you could at least go to the Mexican National Team, but injuries prevent it.

Before this Quique Sanchez commented that Macías is a good player, who has talent and that they hope to count on him soon to try to get back on track in this Spanish League that is being difficult for them.

“If there is a pre-call, it means that he is a player who has a level, which makes us happy, “he said.