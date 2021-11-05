Does Tigres miss Tuca? Miguel Herrera meets expectations: Mateo Bravo

Tigers began a new era this summer with the arrival of Miguel Herrera after 11 years with Ricardo Ferretti leading the team and although it is the first tournament of the Louse in front of the box UANL, the former player of the club, Mateo BravoHe said it has met expectations.

Despite being Herrera’s first tournament, it has the team in fourth place in the general table with 25 points, waiting for what happens on Day 17, while it is the best offensive with 23 targets, this, within the framework of the return from Tuca ferretti to the University Stadium.

“Tigers he stayed used to style from Tuca, to the touch. Miguel It is more vertical, more offensive, for something it is the team with the highest score and if it lacks adaptation to the change of system. We can’t talk yeah Tuca she misses Tigers, because logically Tuca is in a team that does not have the quality that Tigres has, the great players that Tigres has and the quality of the coach, if you don’t have quality, you will hardly be able to win and for something is in the 16th place of the general ”, he said in an interview with Mediotiempo.

“Miguel He has a great team that adapts, he is fulfilling it, he said that his team was going to score many goals, he has almost qualified and the expectation from Miguel it is fulfilledEveryone is happy, some not so much because of the football they play, but he is a successful guy ”.

Tuca’s project at the head of the UANL ended in May after his contract ended, leaving after winning 10 titles in 11 years (5 of MX League, a MX Cup, three Champion of Champions and one Concachampions).

After taking the auriazul entity back to its golden age, the Flying Goalkeeper ensures that the footprint of Mustache it will be almost impossible to erase in the club he directed from 2010 to 2021Therefore, he hopes that at least the fans will receive it with applause for the most part.

“There was a lot of hate and a lot of love for him. The tuquistas in favor, those who did not agree on their game system, that the touch, touch, touch made them boring, but it was a system that gave championships to Tigers, but today Tigres is fourth place, finally to Tuca you will be received with affection, with applause, there will be some who are crazy, but he is a charismatic coach, who left his mark with a very well written story and it will be almost impossible that someone can erase it as such, “he added.

Bravo consider that the return of Tuca to the Volcano it will be pure nostalgia for all the tour he had in the stadium and with the royal entityAlthough it will be a meeting that you do not want to lose to your former team.

“For Tuca It is logically very special, he returns to a stadium where he commanded a team for 10 years and I imagine that it will cause you nostalgia and will return trying to win the game with his team, but hopefully Tigers play well and win. It is always nostalgic to return to where you were for so many years ”, he commented.

Although FC Juárez mathematically has chances of advancing to the Repechage of the Opening 2021, they need to beat the felines and a combination of results to be able to think about climbing to 12th place, something that Matthew It looks very complicated and already gives them as eliminated from the tournament.

“The team of Ferretti I would have to thrash and beat Tigers, which is very difficult for me. This in a 16th place, I would need, apart from winning, five or six combinations of results and realistically, the Braves they are out from this moment ”, he mentioned.