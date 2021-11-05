Canelo is defensive, but smarter than all: Óscar Valdez

This Saturday, November 6, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will be able to mark a milestone for national boxing, by seek to be the first full champion of a single division born in Mexico, curiously without representing that school of “give and take” that has become a hallmark of Mexican boxers and that led to greatness figures such as Julio César Chávez, Juan Manuel Márquez, Marco Antonio Barrera or Rubén “Púas” Olivares, for mention a few.

The tapatío will fight with a style that does have part of that tricolor stamp, but more refined and meticulous, in which It is not about always going to the front without fear of being punished and that prioritizes a good defense to later launch with powerful counterattacks in search of the knockout. A way of fighting that has been questioned and that he has paid so that he does not manage to enter the popular taste, although in the end it is successful, since the tapatío has only lost one fight in 59 matches, of which 39 won on the fast track.

Learn from everyone and build a style

Oscar Valdez, who came to Canelo Team in August 2018 to work under the orders of Eddy Reynoso, also the coach of the multi-champion from Guadalajara, assured that the school they have honed has the solid idea that you cannot always seek to go to the front to try to win, without this putting in risk the show. Saúl raised it and now he is followed by the Sonoran boxer himself and others like Andy Ruiz or Ryan García.

“I consider Reynoso as an analyst, a boxing specialist; he is always analyzing styles and how we are going to beat each opponent. Not all fights can be won by going forward, as every Mexican likes, give and take, in a war, in a fight where you give me one blow but I’m going to give you two, “analyzed the WBC super featherweight champion with Mediotiempo.

“Reynoso changes that as you have to be defensive and look for the counterattack, and that doesn’t necessarily make you boring. Canelo has done it, Andy Ruiz has done it, so I think that together we are moving forward, “he added.

Said statement adds to what Reynoso said in May 2021 to ESPN, where he clarified that Canelo’s style It is not something he invented overnight, but has a basis of the way of fighting of “150 Mexican champions” or that they shone, among which Julio César Chávez and previous others such as José Medel or Mantequilla Napoles stand out. He does hit hard like them, but he defends even better.

“As Mexicans, we will always have a cloth to cut from. There are boxers like Saúl who learn quickly and the results show it. That is why he is very complete,” explained the coach.

Canelo, an example in many ways

In May of this year, Eduardo Lamazón, an analyst for TV Azteca, pointed out that Canelo Álvarez was not able to become popular because he was not “drunk or unruly”, an opinion that within the Canelo Team could even be a compliment, since it is not far from reality . Little party and a lot of work is a priority in a group in which his voice is listened to attentively, and that in Valdez’s case was revealed after his fight against Robson Conceicao, where he was the first to make him see his mistakes. Another form that is far from the prototype of the Mexican boxer.

“He is a great companion in the gym, he advises all of us who are there And he is the one with the most experience, since he faced ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto or Floyd Mayweather in his heyday, the good guys in his time. He always gives us his opinions on how to win, we have a great coach, but also a great teammate, “said Valdez, who wishes to see his friend and teammate be the monarch of the WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA and The Ring at the expense of Caleb Plant. , something he would achieve with his version of the Mexican boxing school.