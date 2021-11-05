Better ask GGG if he wants to go up to 168 (pounds)

The boxer from Guadalajara pointed out that he is available to fight with anyone, but first you have to question Golovkin if he wants to move up in the category

Yes Saul Canelo Alvarez manages to collect all the weight championships Super middle this saturday in Las Vegas, there is a list of potential rivals for 2022 that includes Jermall Charlo, David Benavidez and Genndiy Golovkin As priorities, and regarding the last one, Saúl said that we should not ask him more if he is willing to fight him, because it is better to ask the Kazakh if ​​he is willing to go up the division from 160 to 168 pounds.

Canelo Álvarez says he is available to fight with anyone. Getty Images

“Ask GGG if he’s willing to go up to 168 pounds, I am available to do the fight with whoever, “he said Alvarez When asked what should I do GGG to return to his radar for next year, in which he expects to have between three and four fights, one of them, tentatively, in Mexican territory, where he has not fought for 10 years.

“I love the idea of ​​going to fight in Mexico. It’s something we have in mind, ”Álvarez said., who has countless possible offers from promoters and fighters to continue his career, now that he has established himself as a free agent and has been working piecemeal with big companies like Matchroom Boxing, TGB Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions.

On what has him convinced that he can knock out Caleb Plant This weekend to establish himself as the undisputed champion, he said that it has been all the work combined with the talent and some other things. “Because of my abilities, I trust that I am going to knock him out. I have a lot of experience, my boxing skills are looked down upon by many ”, he declared.