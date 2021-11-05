5 indoor plants that produce oxygen at night and their health benefits

The inside plants not only are they incredible elements for decorate your house, but also have multiple health benefitsWell, as you surely know plants purify the air. However, there are some species that have a particularity, since produce oxygen at night.

So if you are plant lover, we recommend you have these indoor plants in your home and even in your room to take advantage of the benefits that these have in your health.

Bamboo palm tree

This houseplant carries as a scientific name dypsis lutescens and one of its benefits is that cleans the air in any room, as it is capable of absorb and reduce harmful agents from the environment. It is ideal for beginners, so we recommend having a bamboo palm tree in your room.

Gerbera

This houseplant Not only does it look amazing in flower arrangements, but it also has several benefits for your health, as produces a high oxygen content at night, which will help you sleep better and prevent insomnia. If you suffer from asthma or a respiratory problem, it is ideal to keep it close to you.

Geranium

If you love flowers, you surely adore geraniums, they look amazing and they give off a fabulous scent. However, they also have other benefits: they purify the air, eliminate bacteria from the environment and eliminate bad odor. This indoor plant is ideal for your room.

Purple basil

Besides having a awesome color and that amazingly decorates any home, holy basil gives off a scent that helps reduce stress and anxiety. This is very useful for people suffering from insomnia or that they simply have a hard time sleeping, since the oxygen production and its relaxing scent is the perfect combo.

Butterfly orchid

It is said that this type of orchid he is able to absorb xylene from the air, which is a harmful liquid used by various industries and evaporates easily, causing pollute the environment. In addition, this indoor plant produces more oxygen at night making a relaxing effect and beneficial to your health.

If you suffer from insomnia, stress, anxiety or a respiratory problem, we recommend having these indoor plants that produce oxygen at night in your home, as they will help you clean the environment and you will have greater benefits in terms of health.