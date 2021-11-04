Without playing since August, Gareth Bale is the surprise at Real Madrid

EFE

The incorporation of the Welshman Gareth Bale to group training has been the main novelty in the training of the Real Madrid, who prepares his game against him Vallecano Ray next Saturday in the Santiago Bernabeu.

While the headlines in the party of Champions last Wednesday they carried out Recovery work in the gym, the rest of the group began the session with sets of physical work.

They then carried out rounds, exercises possession and pressure, and played several games on a small field. Finally, the session ended with crosses and shots on goal.

Bale completed a part of the training with the group and Dani ceballos he combined work inside and on the grass. Fede Valverde, Rodrygo and Mariano exercised inside the facilities.

The Welsh footballer, summoned by his country for the next two international commitments in November, was injured in the warm-up prior to the duel with him Celta Vigo in the Spanish League, the September 12, and since then, despite the fact that the muscle problem has been improving, he has not been able to play with the whites again.