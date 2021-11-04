Who is Lautaro Giannetti? The possible reinforcement of America for Liga MX 2022

Lautaro Giannetti would be the first target in the Stove Soccer of the 2022 market for the Eagles of America. In this article we will tell you all its details.

The focus should be on the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX and that is indisputable, because the Eagles of America they urgently need a consecration, especially after what happened at the end of the Concacaf Champions League 2021. But it is not bad that the directive begins to handle alternatives for 2022 already in November. In that sense, the name of Lautaro Giannetti.

In the first place, it should be clarified that the rumors began to do their work around the continuity in the whole cream blue from: Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera and of the so criticized for these hours, Sebastian Caceres. These transcended ones were even released from a publication of the newspaper El Universal, in which they point out that there is an interest of UANL Tigers by the Paraguayan defender.

For this reason, the Argentine Lautaro Giannetti would have appeared in the orbit of the Eagles of America as an option, facing the Closing Tournament, to the Opening Tournament Yet the Concacaf Champions League 2022, surely as one of the first cards to be shuffled from here until the team (led by Santiago Solari?) start the preseason.

Who is Lautaro Giannetti?

Lautaro Giannetti, Argentine central defender, 27 years old and 1.84 meters tall, would be the player in which the Eagles of America would pretend to bet on the 2022 competitions. Play in the Velez Sarsfield of the first division of soccer in his country since 2012, the same institution in which he was trained in the Basic forces.

By the way, in mid-2021, his name was heard as an option to join the bottom line of the Club Necaxa. However, he continued in the cast of Buenos Aires in which this semester he already participated in 16 of the 19 dates of the local contest as a starter. It is worth noting that, on the one hand, he wears the captain’s badge and that, on the other, the matches in which he could not participate were due to a discomfort in one of his knees.