Wellness: Renew your mind and body with wellness experiences

Currently, many people are looking for a space to relax, calm down from the stress that the global pandemic has caused, a place where they can enjoy physical and mental well-being. In Jalisco, there are different places to have wellness experiences, and for that it is essential to be in contact with nature to renew energy and release everything that overwhelms the being and the body.

Here are some places where you can relax your mind and body.

Xinalani

It is an exclusive boutique hotel and wellness and retreat center, which is considered a natural sanctuary, since it is located south of Puerto Vallarta and its access is only by boat. It has 33 rooms and chic houses immersed in the jungle with spectacular views of the sea. It is an eco-resort that offers different yoga retreats (check their page for dates), meditation, spa therapies, surfing, yoga, and eco-tours, among other activities.

During your stay you can enjoy Mexican, vegan and vegetarian food, while enjoying adventure and wellness activities in this hotel nestled in the jungle. Parma more information see the website xinalaniretreat.com/es/

Guachimontones

It is an archaeological zone of Jalisco, where you can live the experience of performing sacred rituals, which help transform the mind and body to start a new cycle. This mystical site is made up of spectacular ruins found in the municipality of Teuchitlán, approximately one hour from Guadalajara, made up of the only circular pyramids in the whole world, built in honor of the God of the wind “Ehecatl”, and according to traditions ancestral is an energetic place that provides a good vibe to everyone who visits it.

For more information visit the website guachimontones.co/guachimontones/complejo-arqueologico-guachimontones/

Terra Noble Art & Healing Center

It is an art and healing center, a haven of peace and tranquility nestled in one of the highest parts of downtown Puerto Vallarta, surrounded by nature, which has a magnificent view of the Bay of Banderas. This space of harmony offers treatments of spa, and at dusk, framed by the setting sun, cacao ceremonies, temazcales and different holistic therapies are held. More information at terranoble.com

Candles House

If you prefer a paradisiacal and exclusive place for adults, the Casa Velas hotel is listed as one of the best in Puerto Vallarta. This is ideal for meditating and quieting the spirit, its rituals are known to guide deep reflection to release stress and worries. Its ponds with koi fish, its water lilies and the song of wild birds will enchant the senses and accompany you during your stay. It is an excellent romantic option to relax as a couple. More information on the website www.hotelcasavelas.com.mx

The Westin Resort & Spa in Puerto Vallarta

This place is perfect to enjoy massages next to the beach, restaurants gourmet, activities fitness, yoga and tennis classes, among other activities. Pamper your body with a wonderful session of spa, with sauna, steam bath and whirlpool service, in addition to the classic beauty treatments, performed by therapists wellness. Visit the website for more information at www.marriot.com/hotels/travel/pvrwi-the-westin-resort-and-spa-puerto-vallarta

Sun Cup

It is an impressive construction of 35 feet high and more than 88 feet in diameter, which rises on the top of a mountain in Careyes, Jalisco, its shape represents women and thanks to that, it has ideal acoustics to perform. soundhealing, a relaxation activity based on vibrations with quartz bowls, which will fill the mind and body with pure energy. Its location allows you to admire one of the most beautiful sunsets on the Jalisco coast, a moment that invites personal introspection and meditation. More information at es.careyes.com/lifestyle

