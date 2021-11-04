Toyota Tacoma Tacozilla Truck: the retro-styled camper showcased at SEMA 2021

One of the best reveals at SEMA 2021 so far is probably the truck Toyota tacoma tacozilla. The caravan is based on a Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport pickup and it is decked out with everything one could need to head out into the wilderness for camping. Easily one of the most anticipated revelations of the SEMA event.

What does the Tacozilla truck have to offer?

Toyota wanted to cash in on the tiny house craze by converting the extremely popular Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport pickup into a self-sufficient caravan. Thus, the truck was created Toyota tacoma tacozilla. Toyota combines downsizing and outdoor adventure with its Tacozilla Tacoma Camper, a field-ready ‘micro-home’ platform that pays tribute to Toyota Campers of the 70s and 80s.

Marty schwerter and the Toyota Motorsports team worked together to create a camper that could go anywhere, but in style. Since the Tacoma can do just that, the Tacozilla Tacoma motorhome can, too. Complete Customs helped the team make the interior rustic and comfortable.

Toyota Tacoma Tacozilla. / Photo: Courtesy Toyota.

A vehicle ready for adventure

Since the Toyota Tacoma Tacozilla is thoroughly modern, there is plenty of room for campers and adventures. Tacozilla is an outstanding symbol of the Toyota brand’s go-anywhere promise for our many owners who love fun on the ground and outdoors, he said. Lisa materazzo, Vice President of Toyota Division Marketing group to the crowd.

The Toyota Tacoma Tacozilla has a full bathroom and teak floors

The Toyota Tacozilla caravan has a 3.5L V6 engine that makes 278 hp at 6,000 rpm. Has a six-speed manual transmission and a Motorsports Technical Center custom exhaust (MTC). In addition, a air inlet TRD and TRD Pro wheels. But the even cooler part comes with the amenities.

Toyota Tacoma Tacozilla. / Photo: Courtesy Toyota.

The Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Tacozilla caravan has a fully insulated interior with teak sauna style flooring. Offers a complete bathroom with a hot shower, full functioning shower, kitchen room, stove and sink. It even has a refrigerator and one 3d printed dining table which becomes a work of art when not in use. There are sleeping space in the rear, above the cockpit. The Toyota team also included a fully integrated winch in the front bumper.

Toyota Tacoma Tacozilla. / Photo: Courtesy Toyota.

Toyota has been hard at work on the Tacozilla caravan and that’s obvious from all the details. The team spent more than 100 hours building. If you are in the area and at SEMA, you can see the Toyota Tacozilla camper at the Toyota booth in Central Hall, Booth number 24800.

