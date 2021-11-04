“The whole team wants me to win on Sunday”

Checo Pérez assures that they have not outlined any plan for the Mexican GP beyond competing hard

Czech Pérez said each team member Red bull racing wants him to win on Sunday at the Mexican GP, but they do not have a strategy nor have they argued about it.

In Thursday’s conference, in the first shift he shared with the Australian Daniel Ricciardo from Mclaren, Czech Pérez was questioned over and over again about the possibility that he would have to give up his place to Max verstappen on Sunday to benefit their fight for the drivers’ championship.

Checo Pérez during the conference prior to the Mexican GP. Getty

“It is a problem that I would like to have (to be in front of Max and Hamilton). It always depends on the situation. Decisions are made at the moment in the race; it all depends on the circumstances of the race, but what I am sure of, What I can tell you is that the whole team, each one, wants me to win on Sunday, “he stressed. Czech Pérez. “I’m sure I will have their support.”

He was asked if he had spoken within Red bull of a strategy or possible scenarios for Sunday, especially in the event that Checo was ahead and emphasized that there is still no evidence that he could be in that situation, “so we have not spoken anything or discussed any of that.”

In a similar situation and in the fight that McLaren has with Ferrari in the constructors’ championship and with Lando norris Up in the pilots, Ricciardo was asked if he would let the Englishman pass.

“My answer is no, maybe if it was the last race of the year and I was fighting for the title, but not otherwise,” the Australian always replied with a smile.

As always happens when two laid-back guys get together at a conference, Checo and Ricciardo joked about whether Red bull could be strong in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack.

“Daniel knows better,” Perez ironized, since Ricciardo was a Red Bull driver a few years ago.

“You’re going to have fun, you’re going to enjoy it,” Daniel replied.